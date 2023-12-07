Advertise with Us
ATF, NSSF offer $5k reward for information in the burglary of a Southaven gun store

By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WMC) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives New Orleans Field Division and the National Shooting Sports Foundation announced a combined reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individuals responsible for the burglary of a gun store in Southaven, Mississippi.

Dabbs Gun and Pawn, located at 7957 US Highway 51, was burglarized by six unknown suspects on June 25.

Multiple guns were stolen and the suspects left in an unknown direction.

The ATF’s Oxford Field Office, Little Rock Field Office, and Memphis Field Office are jointly investigating this crime.

Anyone with information should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), the ATF Oxford Field Office at 662-513-2140, the Little Rock Field Office at 501-324-6181, or the Memphis Field Office at 901-334-5660.

