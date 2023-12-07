ATF, NSSF offer $5k reward for information in the burglary of a Southaven gun store

NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WMC) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives New Orleans Field Division and the National Shooting Sports Foundation announced a combined reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individuals responsible for the burglary of a gun store in Southaven, Mississippi.

Dabbs Gun and Pawn, located at 7957 US Highway 51, was burglarized by six unknown suspects on June 25.

Multiple guns were stolen and the suspects left in an unknown direction.

ATF is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to apprehend the suspects responsible for this crime before they commit any more crimes. ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence, in conjunction with other investigative resources, will also be used to recover the stolen firearms.

The ATF’s Oxford Field Office, Little Rock Field Office, and Memphis Field Office are jointly investigating this crime.

Anyone with information should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), the ATF Oxford Field Office at 662-513-2140, the Little Rock Field Office at 501-324-6181, or the Memphis Field Office at 901-334-5660.

