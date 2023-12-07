901 Now: Mid-South students get up close and personal with professional musicians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday night, some local students from various schools had a very unique opportunity to share a few moments with professional musicians before Jazz at Lincoln Center’s annual Big Band Holidays performance, with professional musician Wynton Marsalis.

For some Mid-South students, seeing their musical inspirations up close and personal was a dream come true.

“It was really cool,” Donald Chism JR said. “I sat in Wynton’s seat, so it was like Woah... I’m really starstruck.”

“Once the director said the words, we are going to see Lincoln Jazz Center with Wynton Marsalis, I truly lost my mind.,” Decobie Simmons added.

And to play side by side with them was even more surreal.

“We went from being in a high school band and then playing with professional worldwide musicians,” Donovan White said. “It’s crazy.”

And for some, a bit nerve-racking.

“Sound check was amazing, it was hard for me to keep up, but it was amazing,” Terence Chatman Jr said. “Being that close to them and hearing their sound, just the power they put into their instrument is amazing.” >

But also, a time to soak up as much knowledge as possible.

“Asking them questions whenever they are not playing,” Jackson Hankins said. “Just pulling them aside and saying hey! That’s one of the best ways... Also, listening closely to them and paying attention to what exactly is happening in this moment.”

It’s an experience the directors hope will inspire the students to continue their musical careers.

“Taking their advice,” Simmons said. “Understanding the opportunity, I have and just moving forward with it. And using that as motivation to continue my jazz career.

