Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

901 Now: Mid-South students get up close and personal with professional musicians

By Taylor Tucker
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday night, some local students from various schools had a very unique opportunity to share a few moments with professional musicians before Jazz at Lincoln Center’s annual Big Band Holidays performance, with professional musician Wynton Marsalis.

For some Mid-South students, seeing their musical inspirations up close and personal was a dream come true.

“It was really cool,” Donald Chism JR said. “I sat in Wynton’s seat, so it was like Woah... I’m really starstruck.”

“Once the director said the words, we are going to see Lincoln Jazz Center with Wynton Marsalis, I truly lost my mind.,” Decobie Simmons added.

And to play side by side with them was even more surreal.

“We went from being in a high school band and then playing with professional worldwide musicians,” Donovan White said. “It’s crazy.”

And for some, a bit nerve-racking.

“Sound check was amazing, it was hard for me to keep up, but it was amazing,” Terence Chatman Jr said. “Being that close to them and hearing their sound, just the power they put into their instrument is amazing.” >

But also, a time to soak up as much knowledge as possible.

“Asking them questions whenever they are not playing,” Jackson Hankins said. “Just pulling them aside and saying hey! That’s one of the best ways... Also, listening closely to them and paying attention to what exactly is happening in this moment.”

It’s an experience the directors hope will inspire the students to continue their musical careers.

“Taking their advice,” Simmons said. “Understanding the opportunity, I have and just moving forward with it. And using that as motivation to continue my jazz career.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recovered items from a search of a 15-year-old's home in Oakhaven on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.
15-year-old charged in rash of auto burglaries; stolen Infiniti, key fobs, multiple weapons recovered
Tracy Totty
Woman wanted for hit-and-run that killed 2
Courtland Bradley
Man asks MPD to smoke Black & Mild after arrest, escapes custody, police say
Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
The scene outside First Baptist Church
Man shot at Midtown church after witnessing men break into cars outside

Latest News

Tennessee senator calls for investigation into Shelby Co. DA, judge
901 Now: Mid-South students get up close and personal with professional musicians
Nautica Moore, suspect arrested after multiple carjackings
‘Uber driver carjacked’:Woman carjacks uber driver, steals multiple cars, police say
Wednesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a warmer end to the week ahead of a rainy weekend
Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Paula Skahan and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy
Tennessee senator calls for investigation of Shelby Co. DA, judge