3 MPD officers injured while responding to attempted business burglary

By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Early Thursday morning, three Memphis police officers were injured in a car crash while on the way to an attempted burglary.

Police say officers were driving to an attempted break-in at Hibbett Sports on Summer Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when they crashed on Summer Avenue and Vaughn Road.

Two police cruisers were smashed in the front, according to our reporter.

Police say all three officers were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

According to the police report, officers eventually arrived at Hibbet Sports around 6:40 a.m.

The security guard told police he saw a white Infinity and a black Infinity pull up to the front of the store.

He told police he saw about four men exit their cars and began breaking the glass doors.

The witness stated that he was ducking down inside his vehicle because he didn’t want to be seen and called 911.

A couple of minutes later, the suspects jumped back in the Infinities and drove off east on Summer Ave.

The suspects never made entry into the business but the front glass doors were shattered and the iron security gate was bent, said police.

