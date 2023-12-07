Advertise with Us
3 MPD cruisers involved in car crash on Summer Ave.

By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three Memphis police cruisers were a part of a crash Thursday, according to dispatch.

The crash happened at Summer Avenue and Vaugh Road around 4:28 a.m.

One of the officer’s cruisers was smashed in the front according to our reporter.

Memphis police dispatch said officers responded to a prowler alert at Hibbett Sports on Summer Avenue around 4:24 a.m.

It is unclear if anyone was injured and if the burglary is connected to the crash.

