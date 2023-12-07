Advertise with Us
19-year-old arrested for allegedly running from police in stolen vehicle

Galloway is charged for with evading police on foot, evading police in a car, and theft of property.(Shelby County Sheriffs Office)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a 19-year-old man Wednesday night for allegedly running from officers after stealing a car.

Denim Galloway was identified as the driver of a stolen 2017 black Infiniti Q60. MPD confirmed that the owner said her car was stolen in her church parking lot.

MPD says officers noticed three vehicles in the parking lot of Wooddale High School outside of school hours and individuals putting on gloves.

Officers saw a man get out the stolen Infiniti and remove the tags from it. As officers pulled into the parking lot, the individuals drove off in the cars.

As the vehicles traveled south on Castleman, officers were able to hit the stolen Infiniti with stop sticks and the car eventually stopped at the Tokyo Grill on Winchester Road after hitting a vehicle.

MPD chased Galloway on foot and caught him after a short chase.

Galloway is charged with theft of property, evading arrest on foot, and evading arrest in vehicle. Police say that Galloway showed to have several active arrest warrants.

It is unclear if Memphis police are searching for any other suspects.

