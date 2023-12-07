14-year-old threatens to bomb Covington High School, facing charges, police say

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Police Department has charged a teen they say threatened to bomb Covington High School on his social media account.

On December 7, Covington Police Department’s high school officers were told by Tipton County School officials of a possible bomb threat.

CPD Officers and detectives arrived on the scene and began assisting the school in a soft lockdown.

The Tenn. Department of Safety and Homeland Security also made the scene to assist in the investigation.

The threat originated on a social media platform post on “Snapchat” threatening to shoot and blow up the Covington High School due to the snack cart being revoked.

Officers began their investigation by searching social media to identify the suspect who created the post.

During this time, CPD officers increased their presence at each school in the City of Covington to ensure the safety of students and staff.

After an investigation and social media search, the student was identified.

The student was not on campus during the threat.

He was located at his grandparent’s address located on Murphy Ave in Covington.

Detectives arrived at the residence where the 9th grader admitted to creating the post.

They confirmed that the threat was indeed false and at no time was any threat to the school.

The 14-year-old and his parent were transported to the CID building for further questioning.

After speaking with the teen’s parent, the juvenile was charged with threats of mass violence on school property or at a school-related activity.

He was taken to the Tipton County Juvenile Court.

The teen was later to his parent/guardian and will remain under their care until his appearance in court in January 2024.

