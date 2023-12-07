Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

11 people break in, steal from GameStop on Winchester Rd.

GameStop burglarized on Winchester
GameStop burglarized on Winchester
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A game store was burglarized Thursday morning.

The burglary happened on Winchester Road at GameStop around 3:36 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene the front door and security gate were smashed through.

Memphis police watched the surveillance video and saw about 11 people entered the building.

The suspects used a sledgehammer to break into the front door, gain entry, and grab multiple items out of the business.

It is not clear how much was taken.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recovered items from a search of a 15-year-old's home in Oakhaven on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.
15-year-old charged in rash of auto burglaries; stolen Infiniti, key fobs, multiple weapons recovered
Tracy Totty
Woman wanted for hit-and-run that killed 2
Lavonte Rankin
Man wanted for deadly crash caught stealing from Nordstrom Rack, police say
Lawrence Anthony
Memphis man sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to railroad car burglary
Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors

Latest News

armer yet windy afternoon with highs back near 60. Sunny skies will turn partly cloudy into...
Maggye's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Rajani (L) and Kamala (R)
Memphis Zoo announces addition of clouded leopards
Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis
Midtown convenience store shut down, declared public nuisance
Midtown convenience store shut down, declared public nuisance
MPD, DA's Office hold press conference at Midtown gas station