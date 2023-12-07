11 people break in, steal from GameStop on Winchester Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A game store was burglarized Thursday morning.

The burglary happened on Winchester Road at GameStop around 3:36 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene the front door and security gate were smashed through.

Memphis police watched the surveillance video and saw about 11 people entered the building.

The suspects used a sledgehammer to break into the front door, gain entry, and grab multiple items out of the business.

It is not clear how much was taken.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.