1 dead in fatal crash on Highway 382 in Marshall County, MHP confirms

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported that one person is dead in a fatal crash that took place on Wednesday at Highway 302 in Marshall County.

MHP says that a 2015 Ford F-150 traveling west on Highway 302 collided with a 2004 Honda Civic attempting to make a left turn on Highway 309.

It is confirmed that 30-year-old Adarian Parson, a passenger in the Honda, died from his injuries.

No other injuries were reported as the crash is still under investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.