1 dead in fatal crash on Highway 382 in Marshall County, MHP confirms

Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol
By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported that one person is dead in a fatal crash that took place on Wednesday at Highway 302 in Marshall County.

MHP says that a 2015 Ford F-150 traveling west on Highway 302 collided with a 2004 Honda Civic attempting to make a left turn on Highway 309.

It is confirmed that 30-year-old Adarian Parson, a passenger in the Honda, died from his injuries.

No other injuries were reported as the crash is still under investigation.

