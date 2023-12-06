Advertise with Us
‘Trouble in Toyland’ report highlights dangers associated with recalled and counterfeit toys

Toymakers must pass 100 test and safety standards before a product can legally be sold
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(InvestigateTV) — An estimated 209,500 toy-related injuries and 11 deaths were reported to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in 2022, underscoring the need for consumers to be vigilant about protecting children from unsafe products.

Teresa Murray, co-authored U.S. Public Interest Research Group’s (PIRG) ‘Trouble in Toyland 2023,’ an annual report aimed at parents and other gift givers to help them make informed and safe purchases for children.

This year’s report focused on recalled and counterfeit toys, showcasing how easy it is for consumers to unknowingly buy them, even though it is illegal to sell them.

Murray was able to purchase several recalled toys such as the Army Action Figure Playsets by Blue Panda, the Blue’s Clues Foot to Floor Ride-on toy, and the Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh Rattle Set, even though they had been recalled months prior.

Recalled toys is not Murray’s only concern. Counterfeit products, many of which come in from overseas, continue to infiltrate retailers’ shelves and online platforms.

“They look like the real thing! And sometimes they are blatant. They’ll just put a Disney logo on something and it’s not a Disney product! Or in some cases, they don’t have a brand or a label but the colors, the shape or whatever, everything is the same!” Murray said. “And it’s made to look like a real product, but it may be unsafe, it may break, it may cause or be a choking hazard. It may be at risk of fire if it’s something electronic.”

Murray said the best way to protect against these products is for consumers to inspect, investigate, and research their purchases ahead of time, especially if they are looking for a sold-out or difficult to find item.

“If people don’t feel rushed, they can actually take a minute. If they aren’t trying to jump through every hoop to get this hard-to-find toy. Well, then maybe your kid isn’t going to get that toy this year, because you don’t want to give in and buy something that’s counterfeit because it’s unsafe and it’s probably going to break much more quickly and you’re probably going to have wasted your money!”

Murray said people should look for red flags or clues about the vendor when making purchases.

She said awkward to use online storefronts, stilted language and multiple typos are good giveaways that a site may be illegitimate.

Consumers can report unsafe products and report retailers who sell them at the CPSC’s Safer Products website. They can also check here to see if a specific product has been recalled.

Counterfeit items may be reported at STOPfakes.gov.

