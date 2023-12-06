Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Troopers seize 800 pounds of pot during traffic stop

ASP estimated the street value of the drugs on the black market at $3.6 million.
ASP estimated the street value of the drugs on the black market at $3.6 million.(Arkansas State Police)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A cross-country trip ended with a man in custody after investigators said they found more than $3 million worth of pot in his vehicle.

Arkansas State Police arrested 33-year-old Rene Rodriguez of Brazil following a traffic stop on Monday, Dec. 4, on Interstate 40 in Lonoke County.

Arkansas State Police arrested 33-year-old Rene Rodriguez of Brazil following a traffic stop...
Arkansas State Police arrested 33-year-old Rene Rodriguez of Brazil following a traffic stop Monday, Dec. 4, on Interstate 40 in Lonoke County.(Arkansas State Police)

According to a news release from ASP, the trooper “detected the strong smell of marijuana” and searched the vehicle, finding six suitcases filled with 869 pounds of “illegal, high-grade cannabis.”

According to a news release from ASP, the trooper “detected the strong smell of marijuana” and...
According to a news release from ASP, the trooper “detected the strong smell of marijuana” and searched the vehicle, finding six suitcases filled with 869 pounds of “illegal, high-grade cannabis.”(Arkansas State Police)

ASP estimated the street value of the drugs on the black market at $3.6 million.

Rodriguez reportedly told investigators he was driving from California to Miami, Florida.

According to a news release from ASP, the trooper “detected the strong smell of marijuana” and...
According to a news release from ASP, the trooper “detected the strong smell of marijuana” and searched the vehicle, finding six suitcases filled with 869 pounds of “illegal, high-grade cannabis.”(Arkansas State Police)

He is currently being held in the Lonoke County Detention Center on charges of drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other unspecified charges.

ASP said more charges could follow an investigation by its Criminal Investigation Division.

ASP estimated the street value of the drugs on the black market at $3.6 million.
ASP estimated the street value of the drugs on the black market at $3.6 million.(Arkansas State Police)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtland Bradley
Man asks MPD to smoke Black & Mild after arrest, escapes custody, police say
The recovered items from a search of a 15-year-old's home in Oakhaven on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.
15-year-old charged in rash of auto burglaries; stolen Infiniti, key fobs, multiple weapons recovered
Tracy Totty
Woman wanted for hit-and-run that killed 2
Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
The scene outside First Baptist Church
Man shot at Midtown church after witnessing men break into cars outside

Latest News

Rico Fleming
Man with 4 active warrants from different counties arrested for stealing car, deputies say
MPD generic
MPD investigating shooting at Hickory Hill apartments
Lavonte Rankin
Man wanted for deadly crash caught stealing from Nordstrom Rack, police say
Traffic blocked on Poplar Ave. as MLGW repairs water main break