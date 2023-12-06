Troopers seize 800 pounds of pot during traffic stop

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A cross-country trip ended with a man in custody after investigators said they found more than $3 million worth of pot in his vehicle.

Arkansas State Police arrested 33-year-old Rene Rodriguez of Brazil following a traffic stop on Monday, Dec. 4, on Interstate 40 in Lonoke County.

According to a news release from ASP, the trooper “detected the strong smell of marijuana” and searched the vehicle, finding six suitcases filled with 869 pounds of “illegal, high-grade cannabis.”

ASP estimated the street value of the drugs on the black market at $3.6 million.

Rodriguez reportedly told investigators he was driving from California to Miami, Florida.

He is currently being held in the Lonoke County Detention Center on charges of drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other unspecified charges.

ASP said more charges could follow an investigation by its Criminal Investigation Division.

