A quiet work week but here’s your First Alert to a stormy Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cooler day with temperatures into the afternoon near 50. A fair amount of sunshine expected through the day with another cold night ahead. We will experience a nice warm up in temperatures through the rest of the week with dry, quiet conditions. The story changes into the weekend with a cold front pushing through bringing the potential for widespread rainfall and some strong storms in the mix as well.

TONIGHT: Another chilly night with lows in the middle 30s, outlying areas could see lows once again near freezing. Winds will be South 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Warmer afternoon with highs back near 60. Partly cloudy afternoon with clouds streaming in through the back half of the day.

WEEKEND STORM CHANCE: A strong system swinging a cold front will push through on Saturday bringing widespread rainfall back to the Mid-South. Peak timing is Saturday afternoon into the evening but showers are likely throughout the day. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall will accompany this front as some storms could be on the stronger side. Rainfall amounts look to be around an inch. Sunday will be a day of clearing, however, a few showers could still be lingering through the front half of the day. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle 60s, and then only reaching the upper 40s on Sunday.

