Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD investigating 2 shootings minutes apart in Hyde Park

MPD investigating two shootings minutes apart in Hyde Park
MPD investigating two shootings minutes apart in Hyde Park(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At least one person was shot during a shooting in Hyde Park.

It happened off Chelsea Avenue Wednesday just after midnight.

Just minutes away officers were investigating another shooting scene on Boxwood.

Police were there within minutes of the shooting investigation on Chelsea.

It is unclear if these two scenes are connected.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtland Bradley
Man asks MPD to smoke Black & Mild after arrest, escapes custody, police say
Tracy Totty
Woman wanted for hit-and-run that killed 2
The recovered items from a search of a 15-year-old's home in Oakhaven on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.
15-year-old charged in rash of auto burglaries; stolen Infiniti, key fobs, multiple weapons recovered
Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
The scene outside First Baptist Church
Man shot at Midtown church after witnessing men break into cars outside

Latest News

MLGW's headquarters in Memphis
12% MLGW rate increase approved
House destroyed in fire in Southeast Shelby Co.
House goes up in flames in Southeast Shelby Co.
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: chilly mid-week; rain, storms by week’s end
12/6 First Alert Forecast: chilly mid-week; rain, storms by week's end