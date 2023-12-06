MPD investigating 2 shootings minutes apart in Hyde Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At least one person was shot during a shooting in Hyde Park.

It happened off Chelsea Avenue Wednesday just after midnight.

Just minutes away officers were investigating another shooting scene on Boxwood.

Police were there within minutes of the shooting investigation on Chelsea.

It is unclear if these two scenes are connected.

