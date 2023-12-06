MPD investigating shooting at Hickory Hill apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating an apartment shooting on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 a.m. at The Park at Hollyford Apartments on North County Oaks Circle.

We have crews on the scene and will update you as we learn more information.

