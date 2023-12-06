Memphis Police K-9 helps to sniff out devices used for crimes against children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has a new weapon to find child predators.

A four-legged cop can sniff out electronic devices criminals might use!

Glitch is helping solve internet crimes against children, and he’s the first of his kind in our area!

He’s also been great with comforting victims of human trafficking.

“He has been on 13 search warrants since coming here, and all of those search warrants, he has found devices,” said Sergeant Joshua Davis with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at the Memphis Police Department.

Sergeant Joshua Davis with MPD's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (Action News 5)

Glitch, the English Labrador Retriever, has actually been with his partner Sergeant Davis and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force since January.

He’s the department’s first Electronic Storage Detection K-9.

“ESD K-9s are trained to alert on a chemical that’s used in the production of memory chips,” said Sergeant Davis.

That chemical, triphenylphosphine oxide, is in all kinds of electronic devices that store pictures, videos and other media files.

Glitch is trained to find them.

“The investigators first go into the residence or the building, wherever we’re going to search,” said Sergeant Davis. “We do a preliminary search. We remove all items that we find and then we deploy Glitch to see if there’s anything we’ve overlooked.”

Sergeant Davis says they won’t know if they missed any devices before Glitch, but he can find things the human eye might miss.

Sergeant Joshua Davis and Glitch (Action News 5)

“Of course, not everything he finds has been of evidentiary value,” said Sergeant Davis. “However about 25% of the time, we have found additional evidence of devices he has found that will be key in the prosecution of these offenders.”

We wanted to know, how did Glitch end up among the best in blue?

“Glitch was in training to be a service dog for someone with mobility issues, however, he pulls too hard and wouldn’t stay out of the trash cans,” said Sergeant Davis.

He’s a service dog training school dropout, but that pull and drive Davis says is key for the work he does.

It’s one of the reasons he was chosen to serve.

Glitch’s training is funded by the global non-profit Operation Underground Railroad.

After training for four months, he made his way to Memphis, and the rest is history.

Glitch, a K9 officer with MPD's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (Action News 5)

“Glitch goes around the floor, checks in with everybody,” said Sergeant Davis. “Gets all of his pets and loves and goes back to sleep like he is now.”

Glitch has been used for other search warrants for other law enforcement agencies at the local, state and federal levels.

His contract allows him to be with MPD for a total of five years, but MPD can decide if they would like to keep him for longer.

