Memphis man wrongfully arrested for shooting at stranger’s house in drunken break-in attempt, injuring woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that the wrong man was arrested for a home invasion attempt that left one woman injured in October.

Corey Clemmons, 42, was arrested and charged for the crime, but court records now show nothing under his name.

According to his arrest affidavit, the incident took place at a home in the Vollintine Evergreen neighborhood on the night of October 30.

Officers responded to the home on North Willet Street at 9:18 p.m.

There, police spoke with two women, a mother and daughter, who both said that earlier that night, a man came to the door and attempted to get inside. He said his car was around the corner and he needed to get inside the house.

The man reportedly had slurred speech and appeared intoxicated. The victims spoke to the suspect through their Ring doorbell camera, telling him that he couldn’t come in, but he continued to persist.

When the mother opened the blinds, the suspect reportedly began firing toward the house, striking the daughter, who then ran for cover.

She was sent to the hospital in non-critical condition.

According to the arrest affidavit, the mother identified Clemmons as the shooter from a photo lineup. He was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and reckless endangerment.

Corey Clemmons (Memphis Police Department)

However, police now say he was not the man they were looking for, and the person responsible remains at large.

Police describe the attempted burglar as a man of an average build with a mustache and slight beard.

Footage from the victims’ Ring doorbell has been released.

Those with information are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

