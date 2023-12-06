Advertise with Us
Memphis legend DeAngelo Williams inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

Former Memphis running back DeAngelo Williams holds up his College Football Hall of Fame Award...
Former Memphis running back DeAngelo Williams holds up his College Football Hall of Fame Award during the National Football Foundation Awards Dinner, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)(Ian Maule | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis football legend DeAngelo Williams was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Williams is the first Tigers player inducted into the Hall, joining former Memphis coaches Billy J. Murphy and Allyn McKeen.

Williams is the all-time leading rusher in school history.

“I have no doubt that every member of Tiger Nation is extremely proud of this much-deserved recognition for DeAngelo and the incredible career and impact he made for Memphis Football,” said Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatch. “We are so grateful to the College Football Hall of Fame and thankful for how DeAngelo continues to support and represent our program and city.”

Williams was an All-American in 2004 (third team) and 2005 (first team), leading the Tigers to three-straight bowl games for the first time in school history.

When his college career ended, he ranked fourth in FBS history with 6,026 rushing yards.

DeAngelo was drafted in the first round by the Carolina Panthers in the 2006 NFL Draft, going on to a successful pro career with the Panthers and Steelers.

