Memphis City Council approves MLGW electric rate hike

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s official — your electric bill will soon go up.

Tuesday night, the Memphis City Council approved Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s proposed 12% hike in electric bills spread out over three years in a 9-4 vote.

The utility first pitched the rate increase in October.

That will mean an extra $5 per month beginning next year for customers who rely on the company for electricity.

Councilmembers JB Smiley Jr., Jana Swearengen-Washington, Cheyenne Johnson, and Michalyn Easter-Thomas voted against the increase.

