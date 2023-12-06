Memphis, Bartlett police investigating GameStop break-ins possibly connected

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis and Bartlett Police Departments are investigating burglaries at two area GameStop locations Wednesday, possibly connected.

MPD said they responded to a burglary call at the Germantown Parkway GameStop around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When they got to the scene eight men could be seen running out of the video game store and into several vehicles, including an Audi SUV, an Infiniti car, a Hyundai car, and another unknown car.

The report said the vehicles matched the descriptions in a Bartlett police report of a burglary at the GameStop on Stage Road earlier Wednesday morning.

The Audi was later found abandoned on Farm Road and Walnut Grove with multiple video games and consoles inside.

Landon Corkren is Vice President of Operations at the Jersey Mike’s next door to the Bartlett GameStop.

He said he’s seen some crime in this area since the restaurant opened nearly two months ago, yet the burglary is unusual.

“We’ve had a couple of misdemeanor fights in the parking lot and little bit of theft, but nothing major,” said Corkren. “I’ve worked for Jersey Mike’s for four years in other areas and I’ve never had to call the police. Just two times in this area in a couple of months, so I can’t make a great assessment. But everyone around us seems to think this is a pretty safe area and this is very unusual behavior... what happened next door.”

However, Corkren said he does not believe this will be the last burglary in the Memphis area this holiday season.

“Just keep it safe,” he advised. “Keep the back doors locked. Make sure you know who’s coming in and out of your building. We tell our staff all the time. Don’t try to engage with anybody; we’ll handle it. People are trying to do what they have to do to get by. Unfortunately, some people resort to violence and some people resort to theft. It’s just part of what it is.”

Neither Bartlett nor Memphis police have said if they have any suspects in custody related to the burglaries.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.