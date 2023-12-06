Man with 4 active warrants from different counties arrested for stealing car, deputies say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man with four active warrants from different counties was arrested for stealing a car, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Rico Fleming, 34, is charged with theft of property, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting official detention, domestic assault and bodily harm, and three counts of possession of controlled substance.

On Sunday, just before 8:00 p.m., deputies received an alert of a stolen white Kia Soul traveling on Big Orange Road from Cordova Park Road.

Deputies found the stolen vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence on Acadia Place.

The homeowner told deputies that the car was her friend’s, Fleming, who had just arrived at her home.

Deputies made contact with Fleming and demanded him to put his hands behind his back but Fleming began resisting arrest by pulling away, according to the affidavit.

He was soon detained and told deputies that the home was his girlfriend’s parent’s house and he only drove there to get something to eat.

According to the affidavit, deputies discovered that Fleming has a warrant in Shelby County for domestic violence, he’s also wanted in DeSoto County for felon possession of a firearm, fleeing law enforcement, possession of a stolen firearm, and violation of a court order. Fleming is also wanted out of Fayette County for violation of probation for attempted second-degree murder and attempted, especially aggravated robbery, and had a second violation of probation for two counts of aggravated assault, simple possession, possession of drug paraphilia, reckless driving, and resisting arrest. He is also wanted out of Lee County in Tupelo, Mississippi, for the sale of hallucinogens.

When searching the vehicle, deputies found a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana, suspected fentanyl, suspected methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, a digital scale, and a marijuana grinder.

All of the suspected drugs were positive after being tested, according to the affidavit.

Fleming is expected to appear in court on Dec. 19.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.