Man wanted for deadly crash caught stealing from Nordstrom Rack, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted for a deadly crash was caught stealing from a business on Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Lavonte Rankin, 19, is charged with failing to yield, having no driver’s license, violation of vehicle registration law, financial responsibility, and theft of property,

On Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at North Watkins and Snowden Avenue.

Rankin was driving a 2007 Honda Odyssey.

He turned from Snowden Avenue and failed to yield at the stop sign to go to North Watkins Street and collided with a 2007 GMC Yukon, driven by a woman, according to the affidavit.

The driver of the 2007 GMC Yukon then lost control and hit a residence on Snowden Drive. She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Rankin could not provide proof of insurance, or valid registration for the 2007 Honda Odyssey.

He was taken to the hospital and after being released, all attempts to contact him were unsuccessful, according to police.

On Dec. 3 at 5:16 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifting at Nordstrom Rack on 4572 Poplar Avenue.

Officers were told that two men were inside the store concealing merchandise.

One of the suspects stuffed a watch inside his pocket and the other suspect was on the lookout.

Officers noticed the two men walk out of the store without paying and detained both suspects.

Rankin was identified as one of the suspects and another man, Lavonte Bland.

Officers asked Bland where was the watch and he told police that it was in his pocket. Police then searched his pockets and found a box containing three bracelets, one watch four necklaces and one ring, according to the affidavit.

Rankin told officers that he was not stealing and that he just drove Bland to the business.

Bland told officers that as soon as he got out he would return to the business to steal again, according to the affidavit.

Both suspects were taken into custody.

