Man stabbed to death at Memphis apartment complex; woman detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after being stabbed to death at a Memphis apartment complex Tuesday night.

Memphis police found the victim when they responded to a domestic situation at Robinhood Park Apartments. Police did not say when they received the call.

Officers say the victim was suffering from multiple stab wounds when they arrived.

He was rushed to Regional One Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a woman is detained on the scene, but no charges have been filed at this time.

First responders are still at the complex investigating.

