Man accidentally shoots himself at Hickory Hill apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is injured after accidentally shooting himself on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at 6:30 a.m. at The Park at Hollyford Apartments on North County Oaks Circle.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but stable condition., according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.