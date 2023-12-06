Advertise with Us
Man accidentally shoots himself at Hickory Hill apartments

By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is injured after accidentally shooting himself on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at 6:30 a.m. at The Park at Hollyford Apartments on North County Oaks Circle.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but stable condition., according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

