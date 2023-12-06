Advertise with Us
House goes up in flames in Southeast Shelby Co.

By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire in Southeast Shelby County on Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Baysweet Drive off South Germantown Road around 12:30 a.m.

The home looks to be a total loss.

No word on the cause of the fire, or if there were any injuries.

