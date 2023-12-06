Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

House goes up in flames, injuring 1 in Southeast Shelby Co.

By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Fire Department is investigating a fire in Southeast Shelby County on Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Baysweet Drive off South Germantown Road around midnight.

Firefighters say one person was injured in the fire with burns.

Someone called saying the entire house was on fire including cars in the garage, said SCFD.

Due to the aggressive fire tactics used by the firefighters, it took 27 minutes from the time of arrival to control the fire.

No firefighters were injured in this fire. This fire is currently under investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtland Bradley
Man asks MPD to smoke Black & Mild after arrest, escapes custody, police say
The recovered items from a search of a 15-year-old's home in Oakhaven on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.
15-year-old charged in rash of auto burglaries; stolen Infiniti, key fobs, multiple weapons recovered
Tracy Totty
Woman wanted for hit-and-run that killed 2
Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
The scene outside First Baptist Church
Man shot at Midtown church after witnessing men break into cars outside

Latest News

Rico Fleming
Man with 4 active warrants from different counties arrested for stealing car, deputies say
ASP estimated the street value of the drugs on the black market at $3.6 million.
Troopers seize 800 pounds of pot during traffic stop
MPD generic
MPD investigating shooting at Hickory Hill apartments
Lavonte Rankin
Man wanted for deadly crash caught stealing from Nordstrom Rack, police say
Traffic blocked on Poplar Ave. as MLGW repairs water main break