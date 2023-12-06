House goes up in flames, injuring 1 in Southeast Shelby Co.

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Fire Department is investigating a fire in Southeast Shelby County on Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Baysweet Drive off South Germantown Road around midnight.

Firefighters say one person was injured in the fire with burns.

Someone called saying the entire house was on fire including cars in the garage, said SCFD.

Due to the aggressive fire tactics used by the firefighters, it took 27 minutes from the time of arrival to control the fire.

No firefighters were injured in this fire. This fire is currently under investigation.

