Google reveals top November search trends

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to potato candy, Google’s top search trends for November did not disappoint.

Google Search Trends Expert Candice Bryant joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the top trends from entertainment to technology and food.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.