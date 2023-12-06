Firefighters extinguish small fire at West Memphis daycare

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Firefighters are performing a precautionary inspection at a daycare in West Memphis, Arkansas after a small fire broke out in the building’s ductwork Wednesday morning.

The West Memphis Fire Department says the fire at the Stuedlien Learning Center was a “minor incident” that was contained and extinguished without any injuries or damage to the building.

As a precaution, firefighters are continuing to inspect the daycare to ensure the safety and security of the staff and children.

The situation is under control, and classes have resumed as normal.

