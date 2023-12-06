Expert discusses 2024 Memphis small business outlook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dan Aronoff, owner of FranNet in Middle and West Tennessee, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the 2024 small business and franchise outlook for Memphis.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.