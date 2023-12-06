Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Dyer Co. corrections officer fired, accused of smuggling contraband into jail

Misty Scott, 43
Misty Scott, 43(Dyer County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dyer County Correctional Complex employee has been fired and charged with smuggling contraband into the jail.

According to the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Misty Scott was relieved of her duties after speaking with investigators prior to starting her shift Monday night.

She was immediately terminated by Sheriff Jeff Box and taken into custody.

Sheriff Box says she was caught with the following contraband: cell phones, THC, vape pens, marijuana, and other narcotics.

“We do not condone the actions of Scott and we hold our correction and law enforcement staff to the highest of professional standards. We will not tolerate illegal and/or criminal behavior – even if they wear the uniform,” Box said.

Authorities booked Scott into the Dyer County Jail at 11:50 p.m. Monday on charges of introduction of contraband, a Class C Felony, and a $5,000 bond was set by Judge Jason Hudson.

Scott was able to make bond. Her General Sessions Court date is set for Dec 11 at 10 a.m.

This case will be prosecuted by District Attorney General Danny Goodman.

Sheriff Box also commended his investigative team and stated, “Our Criminal Investigative Division will continue to investigate similar reports of this type of activity and our leadership team will continue to evaluate all safeguards and security measures to eliminate the flow of contraband into the correctional facility.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recovered items from a search of a 15-year-old's home in Oakhaven on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.
15-year-old charged in rash of auto burglaries; stolen Infiniti, key fobs, multiple weapons recovered
Courtland Bradley
Man asks MPD to smoke Black & Mild after arrest, escapes custody, police say
Tracy Totty
Woman wanted for hit-and-run that killed 2
Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
The scene outside First Baptist Church
Man shot at Midtown church after witnessing men break into cars outside

Latest News

MPD investigates young man shot near Danny Thomas
1 young man injured after shooting on Danny Thomas Boulevard, police say
Suspects steal frozen chicken, police say
‘Chicken thieves’: Suspects steal frozen chickens from truck, still at large, police say
Firefighters extinguish small fire at West Memphis daycare
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Tuohy family claims former NFL star Michael Oher sent ‘menacing’ text messages demanding millions