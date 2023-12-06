Advertise with Us
Commercial Appeal Food Reporter Jennifer Chandler shares 5 festive things to do this holiday season

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From the gingerbread display at the Peabody to “Miracle at the Liquor Store”, Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about 5 festive things to do in Memphis this holiday season.

Watch their full interview now in the video player above or on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku).

Don’t forget to check out Jennifer’s stories on commercialappeal.com/food.

