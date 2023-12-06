City, UofM leaders at odds over Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At Memphis City Council Tuesday, council members and University of Memphis leaders discussed the transfer of ownership of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Just two weeks ago, the City of Memphis launched a proposal that would provide major funding for Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium as well as transfer ownership of the stadium to the University of Memphis’ Auxiliary Services Foundation.

Memphis city leaders are at odds over the transfer of ownership and say they still have questions.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman JB Smiley proposed a resolution to add board seats to the UofM’s Auxiliary Services Foundation if the stadium is transferred.

“What the folks of the City of Memphis need to be asking is, ‘How will the City of Memphis ensure that they will always have a say-so in what happens with the Liberty Bowl?’ Because it ultimately impacts the City of Memphis,” said Smiley.

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium renovation mockups (Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium)

Councilman Worth Morgan said the transfer would be a win for the city, but doesn’t believe an extra seat is needed on UofM’s Auxiliary board.

Morgan said things could have been different if Mayor Jim Strickland’s administration had not made a last-minute proposal.

“I think y’all are catching some collateral frustration from the council. That has been a chronic problem between the council and the administration. Sometimes the I’s are dotted and the T’s are crossed, and everything goes well but there are other times that we feel the language of the deal does not necessarily meet the needs of people of Memphis,” said Morgan.

Other council members expressed concerns about the future of the stadium if the UofM decides they no longer want it.

Another question asked is how the school would accommodate major tenants like the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and The Southern Heritage Classic.

“I want to make a deal. I don’t need to be fighting and going on. We can make a deal where everybody can be happy and that’s what we’ve done with the classics,” said Fred Jones, founder of Southern Heritage Classic.

Many of the board members feel they aren’t informed enough to vote “yes” on the transfer. Councilman Smiley says it is the board’s obligation to ask questions to make sure they make the best decision for the city.

“What you are going to see today is a council that understands their responsibility to the people and the City of Memphis, not public institutions,” said Smiley.

The board voted to pass the resolution down to full council Tuesday with no recommendations.

