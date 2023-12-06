Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

City, UofM leaders at odds over Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

By Tarvarious Haywood
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At Memphis City Council Tuesday, council members and University of Memphis leaders discussed the transfer of ownership of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Just two weeks ago, the City of Memphis launched a proposal that would provide major funding for Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium as well as transfer ownership of the stadium to the University of Memphis’ Auxiliary Services Foundation.

PRIOR COVERAGE — City proposes $120M for Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, transfer of ownership to UofM

Memphis city leaders are at odds over the transfer of ownership and say they still have questions.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman JB Smiley proposed a resolution to add board seats to the UofM’s Auxiliary Services Foundation if the stadium is transferred.

“What the folks of the City of Memphis need to be asking is, ‘How will the City of Memphis ensure that they will always have a say-so in what happens with the Liberty Bowl?’ Because it ultimately impacts the City of Memphis,” said Smiley.

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium renovation mockups
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium renovation mockups(Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium)

Councilman Worth Morgan said the transfer would be a win for the city, but doesn’t believe an extra seat is needed on UofM’s Auxiliary board.

Morgan said things could have been different if Mayor Jim Strickland’s administration had not made a last-minute proposal.

“I think y’all are catching some collateral frustration from the council. That has been a chronic problem between the council and the administration. Sometimes the I’s are dotted and the T’s are crossed, and everything goes well but there are other times that we feel the language of the deal does not necessarily meet the needs of people of Memphis,” said Morgan.

Other council members expressed concerns about the future of the stadium if the UofM decides they no longer want it.

Another question asked is how the school would accommodate major tenants like the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and The Southern Heritage Classic.

“I want to make a deal. I don’t need to be fighting and going on. We can make a deal where everybody can be happy and that’s what we’ve done with the classics,” said Fred Jones, founder of Southern Heritage Classic.

Many of the board members feel they aren’t informed enough to vote “yes” on the transfer. Councilman Smiley says it is the board’s obligation to ask questions to make sure they make the best decision for the city.

“What you are going to see today is a council that understands their responsibility to the people and the City of Memphis, not public institutions,” said Smiley.

The board voted to pass the resolution down to full council Tuesday with no recommendations.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtland Bradley
Man asks MPD to smoke Black & Mild after arrest, escapes custody, police say
Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
4 men steal thousands in merchandise, police say
4 men steal over $11,000 worth of merchandise, break into multiple businesses, police say
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
The scene outside First Baptist Church
Man shot at Midtown church after witnessing men break into cars outside

Latest News

FedEx workers prepping packages during holiday rush
City, UofM leaders at odds over Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Man recovering after being shot outside Midtown church
The recovered items from a search of a 15-year-old's home in Oakhaven on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.
15-year-old charged in rash of auto burglaries; stolen Infiniti, key fobs, multiple weapons recovered