‘Chicken thieves’: Suspects steal frozen chickens from truck, still at large, police say

Suspects steal frozen chicken, police say
Suspects steal frozen chicken, police say
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for several suspects who they say stole frozen chickens from a truck.

On December 6, officers responded to a robbery call on Pearson Road. Officers were advised that the victim was asleep inside of his truck when he felt movement coming from his trailer.

The victim said that when he got out to investigate, he discovered several men unloading boxes of frozen chicken into their vehicles.

The victim stated that when he confronted them, one of the suspects attempted to rob him and shot at him several times as he ran away.

One suspect appeared to be wearing a black jacket and a yellow safety vest.

The second suspect wore black pants and a white jacket.

There were several other suspects with no descriptions.

The suspects were driving a black vehicle and a silver vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you can review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime.

