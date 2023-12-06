Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Mon., 04 December

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

His & Her Gift Sets Feat. Handmade Soaps & Scrubs

Gift your loved ones the perfect self-care set with scrubs, soaps, and scents free of toxins and harmful chemicals!

Krista Scott | Owner of Buff City Soap - Southaven

Sponsored by Buff City Soap

Gifting Toys Of Joy To Mid-South Children

Let’s make sure every little one has a holiday to remember. See how you can help Porter-Leath make it happen with this year’s Toy Truck Drive!

Mary Braddock | Director of Communications with Porter-Leath

Sponsored by Porter-Leath

Holiday Celebrations Where Artistry Shines

From ballet to symphony orchestra -- experience the grand celebrations to ring in the holidays!

Tracy Lauritzen-Wright | Chief Operating Officer at ArtsMemphis

Brandon Ramey | Co-Director of Ballet Memphis School & Youth Ballet Memphis

Eileen Frazer | Community Impact Manager at Ballet Memphis

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

