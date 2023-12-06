Bluff City Life: Fri., 01 December

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Protecting Memphis Water With A Night Of Soul

It’s almost a catchphrase in our city, anytime someone drinks water from the tap, Memphis has great water, the best! The weekend, a concert comes together to protect our Aquifer.

Bruce Newman | Producer of Acoustic Sunday Live

Grammy-Nominated Singer Returns With New Music

The Jones Girls released their first album 45 years ago. Now, Shirley Jones talks about her new music and how it’s paying loving tribute to her sisters.

Shirley Jones | IG: @shirleyjonesofthejonesgirls

Support To Close The Racial Wealth Gap

Over 50 teens with BIG dreams. Find out how young entrepreneurs will get a chance to pitch their ideas and win big!

Larissa Gregory | Executive Director with LITE Memphis

Jazz Musician Takes Over Memphis For The Holidays

A night with the “Doctor of Swing”! World-renowned trumpeter, Wynton Marsalis is bringing Big Band Holidays to Memphis!.

Rebecca Edwards | Cultural Arts For Everyone

Sponsored by Cultural Arts For Everyone

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.