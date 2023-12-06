3 people, including child, injured in 4-vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lamar Avenue and Concorde Road.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Three people, including a young girl, were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but all have since been upgraded to non-critical condition.

Police suggest avoiding the area until the wreckage is cleared.

