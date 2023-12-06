3 people, including child, injured in 4-vehicle crash
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lamar Avenue and Concorde Road.
Four vehicles were involved in the crash.
Three people, including a young girl, were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but all have since been upgraded to non-critical condition.
Police suggest avoiding the area until the wreckage is cleared.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.