2 shot after argument in Hyde Park

By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At least one person was shot during a shooting in Hyde Park.

The shooting happened on Boxwood Street at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

A second man arrived by a privately owned vehicle at Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspects fired shots after an argument.

Just minutes away officers were investigating another shooting scene on Chelsea Avenue.

It is unclear if the two shootings are connected.

