12% MLGW rate increase approved

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An extra $5 a month is what you will be paying if you get your electricity from Memphis Light Gas and Water.

Memphis City Council approved the increase and it will go into effect in January.

MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen says he understands there is a severe lack of reliability in the utility company’s electric services this increase will help rectify this issue.

A 12% rate increase over three years was approved by Memphis City Councilmembers in a 9 to 4 vote.

That will look like an extra $5 a month for electric services starting next year and an extra $15 a month by 2026.

McGowen says increasing reliability will look like spending more time and money on trimming trees.

Downed trees have been responsible for widespread power outages, affecting customers’ normal usage for days, if not weeks in some areas, following severe storms.

“We are getting the system that we paid for and for us to have a significant increase in reliability. We have got to replace outdated infrastructure and we have to modernize,” said Doug McGowen MLGW President.

The increased price in electric services is just a small portion of MLGW’s budget plan for next year, just approved by the Memphis City Council.

The budget also includes building a new $31 million operations building for the utility company that will be located in Cordova.

