1 young man injured after shooting on Danny Thomas Boulevard, police say
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one young victim in critical condition.
Around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Danny Thomas Boulevard near Vance Avenue.
When police arrived, they discovered that a young male had been shot.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.
He is now non-critical.
There is no suspect information at this time.
