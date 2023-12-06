1 young man injured after shooting on Danny Thomas Boulevard, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one young victim in critical condition.

Around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Danny Thomas Boulevard near Vance Avenue.

When police arrived, they discovered that a young male had been shot.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

He is now non-critical.

There is no suspect information at this time.

