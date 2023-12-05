Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

YouTube reveals top trends of 2023

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - YouTube is at the center of pop culture, connecting and entertaining the world.

People are watching over a billion hours of YouTube’s content every single day.

And they’re not just watching them, they’re remixing them, sharing them, and creating parodies. YouTube Trends & Culture Expert Madeline Buxton joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about YouTube’s annual list of the top trending videos and songs that had people talking.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtland Bradley
Man asks MPD to smoke Black & Mild after arrest, escapes custody, police say
Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
4 men steal thousands in merchandise, police say
4 men steal over $11,000 worth of merchandise, break into multiple businesses, police say
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
The scene outside First Baptist Church
Man shot at Midtown church after witnessing men break into cars outside

Latest News

Lawrence Anthony
Memphis man sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to railroad car burglary
Suspects McKinney Wright Jr. and Quandarious Richardson.
Trial set for second suspect in murder of Memphis Chamber CEO Phil Trenary
YouTube reveals top trends of 2023
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks what’s happening in the 901