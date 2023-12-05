Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to a dry week followed by a potentially stormy weekend

By Ron Childers
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite the clouds today, a dry pattern and somewhat seasonable temperatures area in place as the week begins and will remain for the next few days. This will lead up to a weekend cold front that will bring rain and possibly a few thunderstorms as well.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southwest wind and overnight lows in the 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a breezy Northwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Northwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day along with highs in the upper 40s in the morning and falling through the day with overnight lows in the mid 30s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

