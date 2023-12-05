Advertise with Us
Woman wanted for hit-and-run that killed 2

Tracy Totty
Tracy Totty(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a woman they say killed two people in a hit-and-run last year.

The crash happened on September 29, 2022, at White Station Road near Sequoia Avenue where two pedestrians were killed.

Police say the driver hit a a curb, a mailbox, two parked cars, two pedestrians and a tree. Both men eventually died.

A warrant has been issued for Tracy A Totty for vehicular homicide - intoxication, vehicular homicide - reckless and aggravated vehicular homicide.

Police are hoping for assistance on Totty’s whereabouts.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

