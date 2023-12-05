Whitehaven restaurant to be featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Whitehaven restaurant will be featured in an upcoming episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on Food Network.

Show host Guy Fieri visited Trap Fusion in Whitehaven to check out their food.

The episode is set to air on Friday, December 15 at 8 p.m.

“In Memphis, Tenn., a Southern-Caribbean mashup is serving oxtail and lamb chops with extra spice,” the show’s description says.

