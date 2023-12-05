Walking group contributes to a ‘Healthier 901,’ one step at a time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Step by step, the folks at Covenant United Methodist Church are doing their part to create a Healthier 901.

“I was sitting there and I thought, we could start a walking group and, it’s happened!” exclaimed Sally Andrews.

Andrews spearheaded the walking group after her pastor shared the Healthier 901 initiative with the congregation.

The initiative by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare kicked off in October, and its goal is to challenge Mid-Southerners to collectively lose 1 million pounds in three years.

So far, the Mid-South community has lost more than 2,600 pounds!

Sally Andrews (Action News 5)

Andrews says the walking group is already making strides at hitting that goal.

“I’ve walked for a number of years and I’ve kind of gotten out of the habit, and I told them it’s been kind of a selfish thing that I started on my part because it’s gotten me back to walking again,” she said.

The group meets twice a week at local walking trails.

They walk 25 minutes in one direction, taking in the views of Mother Nature before turning around to walk another 25 minutes to their cars.

And though the group may be small, the spirit is mighty.

“If you take care of your body, you’ll have a greater quality of life,” said Daniel Dover.

Daniel and Liz Dover also jumped at the opportunity to get their bodies moving.

Liz and Daniel Dover (Action News 5)

“I don’t like exercising alone, although I did during COVID, but having a group to be with makes it much more fun,” Liz said.

Methodist Le Bonheur says heart disease and cancer are the top causes of death in Shelby and DeSoto counties.

It’s just another reason why many in this walking group say prioritizing your health is critical.

“Doing any kind of fitness routine is the best medicine in the world, and it’s not just about the weight, it’s about the overall health,” said group member, Jennie Allen.

Methodist Le Bonheur’s Healthier 901 Challenge wants to motivate Memphians to lose weight together.

There’s an app to help you track your activity and calories, sign up for challenges with other Memphians, and watch workout videos to get you moving.

To sign up for the Healthier 901 challenge, click here.

