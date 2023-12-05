U.S. Marshals capture man wanted for killing woman in fatal hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals in Memphis captured a man who killed a woman in a fatal hit-and-run.

Deandrea Clark, 37, was wanted for the deadly hit-and-run of a woman in October.

Memphis Police Department issued a warrant for vehicular homicide, hit-and-run involving death or serious injury, driving on a suspended license, failure to exercise due care, duty to render aid, and violation of financial responsibility law.

On October 26, Clark was allegedly involved in a crash with another vehicle at I-385 and Kirby Parkway.

Clark was traveling 85 MPH in a 40 MPH lane when he hit the other vehicle and ran away from the scene, according to reports.

The driver of the other vehicle, 53, was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

On Monday afternoon, the Two Rivers Task Force and Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team went to a residence on Weaver Meadows Lane.

Clark surrendered at the door and was placed under arrest.

