Trial set for second suspect in murder of Memphis Chamber CEO Phil Trenary

Suspects McKinney Wright Jr. and Quandarious Richardson.
Suspects McKinney Wright Jr. and Quandarious Richardson.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One day after his alleged cohort pleaded guilty, a man charged with killing Memphis Chamber CEO Phil Trenary was given a trial date.

McKinney Wright and Quandarius Richardson are both charged with killing Trenary back in 2018.

Wright pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Monday, meaning he will serve 25 years in prison.

Richardson was given a trial date of May 20, 2024, on charges of first-degree murder in perpetration of criminal attempt robbery and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

Phil Trenary (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Phil Trenary (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Trenary was shot on Sept. 27, 2018, along the stretch of apartments and condos near the Farmer’s Market. He was walking home from Loflin Yard, where the Chamber had just held a fundraiser.

Witnesses told police a white pickup truck stopped and a man exited the passenger side, approached Trenary from behind and shot him in the head.

