Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Traffic blocked on Poplar Ave. as MLGW repairs water main break

(WAVE 3 News)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is currently performing emergency repairs to a water main break in East Memphis on Poplar Avenue between East Galloway Drive and Red Bird Lane.

Traffic is blocked in both directions.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

There’s no ETA on when the repairs will be complete.

Action News 5 will keep you updated.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtland Bradley
Man asks MPD to smoke Black & Mild after arrest, escapes custody, police say
Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner, joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Mother says 17-year-old died as a result of being body-slammed at Youth Villages after refusing to undress in front of male counselors
4 men steal thousands in merchandise, police say
4 men steal over $11,000 worth of merchandise, break into multiple businesses, police say
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
The scene outside First Baptist Church
Man shot at Midtown church after witnessing men break into cars outside

Latest News

These roads are blocked off for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon
St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend
These roads are blocked off for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon
Hernando de Soto bridge closed to Memphis-bound traffic due to police investigation
The scene on I-40 Eastbound
Police investigation underway on Hernando de Soto bridge