Traffic blocked on Poplar Ave. as MLGW repairs water main break

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is currently performing emergency repairs to a water main break in East Memphis on Poplar Avenue between East Galloway Drive and Red Bird Lane.

Traffic is blocked in both directions.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

There’s no ETA on when the repairs will be complete.

Action News 5 will keep you updated.

