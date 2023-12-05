SCSO: 2 teens accused of crashing stolen car in Southeast Memphis, carrying several weapons, car break-in tool

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two teenagers are facing several charges after they allegedly crashed a stolen car in Southeast Memphis on Sunday while carrying several weapons, including a stolen rifle, and a car burglary tool.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the arrests were made Sunday evening as deputies were working Operation Jingle Bells in the area of Hacks Cross Road and Winchester Road.

At around 5 p.m. Sunday, deputies reportedly witnessed a silver Dodge Charger crash into a white pickup truck at the intersection. Deputies say the Charger was stolen out of Mississippi.

Four young men were then seen running from the scene, according to SCSO.

Deputies were able to capture two suspects, both 17 years old. The other two suspects took off in another vehicle, but not before dropping two short-barrelled rifles in the road.

In total, deputies recovered the stolen Charger, one Glock handgun, three rifles, including one that was reportedly stolen out of Memphis, and a key programmer.

Both teenagers were transported to the Youth Justice and Education Center and charged with felony property theft, evading arrest, firearm theft, unlawful possession, possession of burglary tools, and possession of fob programming equipment with criminal intent.

The suspects’ names have not been released.

A description of the remaining two suspects and their getaway vehicle was not provided.

