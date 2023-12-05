Advertise with Us
Previously unnamed MPD officer fired for involvement in Tyre Nichols’ death now identified

Tyre Nichols
Tyre Nichols(Family)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We now know the identity of a previously unnamed Memphis police officer who was fired for his actions the night of Tyre Nichols’ death.

According to newly acquired decertification documents, Adrian Blakes was terminated on February 23 of this year.

Although the documents do not specify the Tyre Nichols case as the reason, it does cite an incident with the same date and description.

According to the paperwork, on January 7, Blakes responded to a call for assistance involving a foot chase of a suspect. Once on the scene, Blake’s body camera reportedly captured multiple officers attempting to restrain the suspect.

The decertification documents state Blake also witnessed two officers kick the suspect while he was on the ground but did not intervene nor report this conduct to a scene supervisor.

He also reportedly failed to mention this conduct during his interview with ISB investigators and denied witnessing the officers’ actions.

The paperwork concludes saying the suspect subsequently died on January 10.

We know Nichols died on January 10, three days after he was involved in a traffic stop conducted by the Memphis Police Department’s Scorpion Unit that left him critically injured.

Seven Memphis police officers and three Memphis Fire Department employees were fired for their involvement in total.

Five of those MPD officers were later indicted by a Tennessee grand jury and charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct, and official oppression.

Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin lll, and Taddarius Bean have all pleaded not guilty to the state charges.

They will stand trial for the state case in August 2024.

The fifth suspect, Desmond Mills Jr., has entered a plea deal with Shelby County prosecutors and will not stand trial, but could be required to testify against his former colleagues.

Those five former officers are also facing federal charges after they were indicted by a federal grand jury in September.

