Memphis man sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to railroad car burglary

Lawrence Anthony
Lawrence Anthony(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A Memphis man was sentenced to five years in prison for firearm charges after pleading guilty to a railroad car burglary.

Lawrence Anthony, 35, was sentenced on Nov. 30, 2023, to 66 months in prison for aiding and abetting a railroad car burglary; possessing a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Anthony was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.

On Mach 4, 2022, agents with CSX Transporation noticed several people breaking into railroad cars containing retail merchandise on the way to California.

Anthony was detained by the agents and he was found in possession of a Glock, according to court documents.

The other suspects ran away after stealing merchandise of more than $7,500 from the railroad cars.

On August 18, 2022, Memphis police responded to a complaint that liquor was being stolen from a resident.

When officers entered the home they saw Anthony and discovered several boxes of liquor that had been taken during the business burglary a few hours before, according to court documents.

Officers searched the residence and found a Taurus pistol which Anthony admitted belonged to him. He was then arrested.

On July 20, 2023, Anthony pleaded guilty to a four-count indictment charging him with aiding and abetting burglary as well as firearms violations resulting from his arrests in March and August.

Anthony is a convicted felon with a criminal history of committing robbery, theft and burglary.

