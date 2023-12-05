Man shot, killed in Marshall County; 1 detained
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BYHALIA, Miss. (WMC) - A man was killed in a shooting in Byhalia, Mississippi, on Monday evening.
The shooting happened around 6:00 p.m. at a residence on Shinault Road.
Deputies made the scene to the home where they found a man dead.
Deputies were told that the shooting happened after a dispute between the suspect and the victim.
The suspect shot the victim in his torso with a shotgun, according to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the suspect was detained and will be charged with first-degree murder.
