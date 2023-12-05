Man lies about being a victim of interstate shooting, said police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of lying about being a victim in an interstate shooting.

Corey Franklin told police he was shot while driving on I-240 at I-55 on November 23 while driving his Ford Expedition.

However, he is charged with aggravated assault, a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with or fabrication of evidence.

Franklin said he was involved in a road rage confrontation with a person driving a 2015 Jeep Cherokee and was shot by a man wearing all black with a black rifle.

He told police he was shot in the head, arm, and leg and drove to Mill Creek Apartments where he got into a different car.

Franklin said a family member drove him to Regional One Hospital for his injuries.

On November 28, another man and a juvenile reported a shooting involving a Ford Expedition.

According to the affidavit, they were driving a Jeep Cherokee when Franklin began excessively braking in front of them.

Franklin is accused of pointing a handgun at them and firing three to four shots.

The victim said he used an AR15 to shoot back as he was in fear for his life.

Franklin arrived at the police station for a follow-up investigation where he was taken into custody.

After a search warrant, officers located a gun in Franklin’s car which fits the description of the gun described by the victim.

Franklin is a convicted felon as of March 2014 for aggravated robbery where he pleaded guilty.

